Chinese biotechs, flush with funds and armed with ideas, join the race to find a coronavirus cure as pandemic ravages the world
- I-Mab Biopharma will soon start clinical trial on a drug that shows promise against Covid-19, while Cansino Biologics’ trial on a vaccine has been approved by Chinese authorities
- Song Ruilin, the head of China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association, says the policies launched in 2008 to support development of new drugs are now starting to pay off
