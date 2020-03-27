People walk past a Li-Ning store in Beijing on October 8, 2019. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
Li Ning says 2020 will be more profitable, even as coronavirus pandemic defers Tokyo Olympics and keeps shoppers away

  • Li Ning says it’s on track to increase its 2020 profit margin by 1.4 percentage point to 10.5 per cent, helped by cost cuts
  • The company has had a bumper year in 2019, where revenue and net income beat estimates
Topic |   Li Ning Company Ltd
Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:43pm, 27 Mar, 2020

