Bank of China Tower (Front Left) and Cheung Kong Centre (Front Right) in Central on 22 August 2014. Photo: SCMP
Bank of China says it would keep headcount and salaries steady to help staff pull through Hong Kong’s worst economic slump
- The bank’s 2019 net profit rose 4.3 per cent to HK$34.07 billion at its slowest annual growth in three years
- Net interest income grew 8.4 per cent to HK$43.1 billion on the back of improving net interest margin and growth in average interest-earning assets
