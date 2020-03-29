In Hong Kong, hotel occupancy dropped from 56.2 per cent in January to 22.8 per cent in the first three weeks of March, according to data analytics firm STR. Photo: Martin Chan
Park Lane, Dorsett among Hong Kong hotels offering half-price, long-stay packages to attract guests who need to quarantine
- Dorsett Hospitality is offering long-stay packages at its nine hotels in Hong Kong, targeting business travellers and students returning from overseas who must undertake 14-day quarantine
- Hotel occupancy in the city dropped to 22.8 per cent in the first three weeks of March, according to data analytics firm STR
