Aircraft grounded at Hong Kong International Airport amid coronavirus travel restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: with most flights grounded globally, freight capacity is a life and death matter for Johnson & Johnson-owned drugmaker

  • For supply-chain managers charged with making sure medicines reach patients amid rapidly shrinking aviation traffic, buying up freight capacity in advance has become critical
  • Rising demand for limited cargo space have caused freight rates to doubled, says Janssen’s head of supply chain, Asia-Pacific, warning ‘It is going to get worse’
Eric Ng
Updated: 9:00am, 30 Mar, 2020

