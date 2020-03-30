Crew watch as a container is loaded on to a cargo ship in Tokyo. The International Chamber of Shipping estimates that at least 100,000 seafarers a month need to change over from the ships they work on. Photo: Reuters
Business

Troubles mount for global shipping lines as seafarers are in short supply amid coronavirus travel and quarantine restrictions

  • The International Chamber of Shipping has been lobbying the United Nations to classify 2 million seafarers globally as ‘key’ or ‘essential’ workers
  • Limitations on crew change have the potential to cause serious disruption to the flow of trade, says Guy Platten, secretary general of ICS
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ryan Swift
Ryan Swift

Updated: 12:47pm, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Crew watch as a container is loaded on to a cargo ship in Tokyo. The International Chamber of Shipping estimates that at least 100,000 seafarers a month need to change over from the ships they work on. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE