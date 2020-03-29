Adidas has closed many stores in Germany, including the one above in Hamburg, amid falling sales due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Adidas, H&M move to stop paying rent irks German finance minister
- Finance Minister Olaf Scholz urges leading companies to refrain from taking rash action that could hurt property owners
- The retailers’ move comes after the German government unveiled a major rescue package to protect companies and jobs from the economic impact of the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
