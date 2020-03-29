Adidas has closed many stores in Germany, including the one above in Hamburg, amid falling sales due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Coronavirus: Adidas, H&M move to stop paying rent irks German finance minister

  • Finance Minister Olaf Scholz urges leading companies to refrain from taking rash action that could hurt property owners
  • The retailers’ move comes after the German government unveiled a major rescue package to protect companies and jobs from the economic impact of the pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:33pm, 29 Mar, 2020

