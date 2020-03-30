A man walks past a Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) signage at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Tycoon Group plans Hong Kong IPO with health care flavour as firm adds masks, disinfectant to product offerings

  • Firm adds surgical masks, disinfectant to its line-up of skincare and health supplements en route Hong Kong IPO
  • Hong Kong IPO proceeds have dwindled this year amid pandemic, set for leanest quarter in seven years: Refinitiv data
Louise Moon
Updated: 3:05pm, 30 Mar, 2020

