A man walks past a Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) signage at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Tycoon Group plans Hong Kong IPO with health care flavour as firm adds masks, disinfectant to product offerings
- Firm adds surgical masks, disinfectant to its line-up of skincare and health supplements en route Hong Kong IPO
- Hong Kong IPO proceeds have dwindled this year amid pandemic, set for leanest quarter in seven years: Refinitiv data
