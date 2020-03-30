TCL is optimistic about the year ahead as more people turn to television while they’re in isolation or under lockdown. Photo: Getty Images
China’s TCL, world’s second-biggest TV maker, confident of 2020 growth as US sales grow amid Covid-19 social-distancing measures
- The company based in Guangdong province saw year-on-year growth in TV sales in the US in the past three weeks, as more people stuck at home turned to the small screen for entertainment
- TCL’s upbeat forecast runs contrary to a gloomy outlook for the global TV market, with shipments seen diving by up to 8 per cent
Topic | Retailing
