A launch ceremony for production of Evergrande’s electric cars in Tianjin city, China, in June, 2019. Photo: Handout
Chinese Tesla challenger Evergrande Health says profit will recover with new electric cars on the way, as losses triple in 2019
- The loss-making electric-car arm of developer China Evergrande, which also builds hospitals, says things will get better with the launch of new models soon
- ‘Without mass production and delivery, we see little income. But it is just temporary,’ says Pan Darong, the company’s chief financial officer
Topic | Electric cars
A launch ceremony for production of Evergrande’s electric cars in Tianjin city, China, in June, 2019. Photo: Handout