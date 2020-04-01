A man wearing a face mask walks past an electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong stock exchange on March 25, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
Asian tycoons team up with private equity to take companies private as coronavirus weighs on stock prices, fuels recession concerns
- Cash-rich hoteliers, health care companies among those ripe to go private, deal makers say
- Take private deals in first quarter worth over US$14.6 billion versus US$287 million a year ago, Dealogic says
