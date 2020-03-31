China Evergrande’s offices in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
China’s biggest developer Evergrande sees sales soar thanks to nationwide discounts as rivals battle for survival amid Covid-19

  • The developer said its sales in the first quarter climbed by a fifth, mainly thanks to a nationwide campaign offering big discounts at all its projects
  • ‘When all the developers cannot sell, we are the only one that can,’ says a confident chairman, Hui Ka-yan, the third richest man in China
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:41pm, 31 Mar, 2020

