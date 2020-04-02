A Dongfeng Motor Group assembly line in Wuhan on March 24, 2020. As industrial activity picks up in China, the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down other economies across the world. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Companies

Worst yet to come for China’s slumping car market, as coronavirus pandemic takes its toll

  • Extension of new-energy vehicle subsidies and tax breaks by two years unlikely to boost market: industry observers
  • Tesla’s locally made Model 3 electric car only bright spot for sector
Topic |   Autos
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:05pm, 2 Apr, 2020

A Dongfeng Motor Group assembly line in Wuhan on March 24, 2020. As industrial activity picks up in China, the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down other economies across the world. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE