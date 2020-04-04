A closed China Construction Bank branch in Wuhan. The lender says about 5 per cent of its small and medium-size business borrowers had requested an extension of loan repayments. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese banks face double threat of more bad debt, lower margins amid worsening coronavirus pandemic
- Chinese banks, now closely integrated into global supply chains, could be affected if outbreak is not contained by third quarter, China Construction Bank says
- Non-performing loan pressure to worsen during second quarter and second half of this year: analyst
Topic | Banking & Finance
A closed China Construction Bank branch in Wuhan. The lender says about 5 per cent of its small and medium-size business borrowers had requested an extension of loan repayments. Photo: EPA-EFE