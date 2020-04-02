Innovent Biologics posted a net loss of 1.72 billion yuan for 2019. Photo: Handout
Chinese cancer drugs developer Innovent joins a crowded field in search of coronavirus cure
- Innovent Biologics is working on an antibody drug even as others are developing vaccines because the coronavirus mutates rapidly, says chairman Michael Yu Dechao
- Innovent posts annual loss of 1.72 billion yuan (US$242.2 million), while sales of its cancer therapy drug sintilimab jumps to over 1 billion yuan
Topic | Coronavirus China
Innovent Biologics posted a net loss of 1.72 billion yuan for 2019. Photo: Handout