Tai Hung Fai is providing relief to tenants on a case-by-case basis, allowing retailers to renew contracts with measures such as lower rents and rent-free periods of up to three months. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong retail rents might need to be halved for tenants, landlords to survive coronavirus outbreak, developer says
- Nobody will want to start a business in these few months unless rents are so attractive, Tai Hung Fai Enterprises’s Edwin Leong says
- The company has more than 1,000 tenancy agreements across Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong property
