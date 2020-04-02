Standard Chartered and HSBC headquarters in Central, Hong Kong on January 9, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
Business /  Companies

Investors punish HSBC, Standard Chartered for scrapping dividends, wiping billions off shares and calling for headquarters to move to Hong Kong

  • HSBC, Standard Chartered axed dividends, suspended buy-backs after request from UK regulator on Wednesday
  • Investors call on banks to move HQ to HK. HSBC says will not revisit issue
Topic |   HSBC
SCMP
Chad Bray and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:43pm, 2 Apr, 2020

Standard Chartered and HSBC headquarters in Central, Hong Kong on January 9, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE