A scientist holds a tube containing Covid-19 antibodies as he works on research into the disease at Tsinghua University’s Research Center for Public Health. Photo: Reuters
Chinese property giants China Vanke and Dalian Wanda donate US$225 million to fund Covid-19 research, struggling businesses

  • Vanke, the nation’s second largest property developer, will give shares worth 5.3 billion yuan to Tsinghua University to fund a public health research institute
  • Dalian Wanda’s commercial property arm has teamed up with WeBank to grant at least 10 billion yuan in loans to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic
Eric Ng and Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:35pm, 2 Apr, 2020

