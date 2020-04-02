A scientist holds a tube containing Covid-19 antibodies as he works on research into the disease at Tsinghua University’s Research Center for Public Health. Photo: Reuters
Chinese property giants China Vanke and Dalian Wanda donate US$225 million to fund Covid-19 research, struggling businesses
- Vanke, the nation’s second largest property developer, will give shares worth 5.3 billion yuan to Tsinghua University to fund a public health research institute
- Dalian Wanda’s commercial property arm has teamed up with WeBank to grant at least 10 billion yuan in loans to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic
Topic | China property
