Luckin Coffee, China’s Starbucks wannabe, plunge on Nasdaq after executive was suspended for making up sales figures

  • The company’s turnover was inflated by about 2.2 billion yuan (US$309 million) between the second quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019, Luckin said
  • Certain costs and expenses were “substantially inflated” through fabricated transactions, Luckin said in a statement
Louise Moon
Updated: 11:19pm, 2 Apr, 2020

Inside a Luckin Coffee shop in Beijing on October 18, 2018. Photo: Kyodo
