The MPF’s first quarter was its worst quarterly performance since the July-September quarter of 2011. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Mandatory Provident Fund loses US$13.6 billion in first quarter amid wider market meltdown
- The about 3 million people covered by the city’s retirement schemes lose almost HK$35,223 each
- Investment funds under the MPF reported an average loss of 10.9 per cent in the first quarter
