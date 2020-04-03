The MPF’s first quarter was its worst quarterly performance since the July-September quarter of 2011. Photo: Sam Tsang


Hong Kong Mandatory Provident Fund loses US$13.6 billion in first quarter amid wider market meltdown

  • The about 3 million people covered by the city’s retirement schemes lose almost HK$35,223 each
  • Investment funds under the MPF reported an average loss of 10.9 per cent in the first quarter
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:44pm, 3 Apr, 2020

