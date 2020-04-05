The Ruby Princess cruise ship is seen from Kurnell National Park in Sydney, on Thursday. There are more than 450 Covid-19 infections linked to cruise ships, including 340 cases from the Ruby Princess and 74 from the Ovation of the Seas. Photo: AAP Image
Global cruise ship fleets lose US$4 billion in value as coronavirus pandemic idles industry, halving the number of vessels at sea
- A total of 483 vessels were collectively valued at just over US$167 billion in the first quarter, according to a report by VesselsValue
- Vessels that are currently being built are depreciating in value even before they hit the water
