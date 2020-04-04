The logo of Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee in Beijing on August 2, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Business /  Companies

Hedge fund’s profitable Big Short shows why demand is surging to use alternative data in guiding investment strategies

  • What happens in China has rarely been more important for global money managers
  • Interest in Chinese data has been particularly strong as money managers try to get an early read on efforts to contain the virus and reboot the world’s second-largest economy
Topic |   Investing
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:21am, 4 Apr, 2020

The logo of Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee in Beijing on August 2, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE