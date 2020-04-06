An empty restaurant in Tokyo’s shopping and amusement district of Ginza, which has been hit because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic likely to permanently change dining habits of Asian consumers, Nielsen study says
- Asian consumers are expected to eat less out and more at home as Covid-19 changes attitudes and behaviours of consumers, finds Nielsen study
- Study finds 86 per cent of those polled in China plan to eat at home more often than before the outbreak, followed by 77 per cent in Hong Kong
Topic | Retailing
An empty restaurant in Tokyo’s shopping and amusement district of Ginza, which has been hit because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters