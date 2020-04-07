Luckin Coffee has suspended its chief operating officer for alleged misconduct. Photo: Bloomberg
Luckin Coffee lenders seek to sell over 76 million shares after chairman defaults on loan
- Company’s stock plunges to its lowest-ever share price on Monday in New York
- The start-up’s chief operating officer has been suspended amid an investigation into possibly fabricated transactions
Topic | China economy
