Luckin Coffee has suspended its chief operating officer for alleged misconduct. Photo: Bloomberg
Luckin Coffee lenders seek to sell over 76 million shares after chairman defaults on loan

  • Company’s stock plunges to its lowest-ever share price on Monday in New York
  • The start-up’s chief operating officer has been suspended amid an investigation into possibly fabricated transactions
Louise Moon and Chad Bray

Updated: 3:37am, 7 Apr, 2020

