Huawei’s staff shareholding structure turns its eligible employees into stakeholders, engendering the kind of kinship and shared responsibility that contribute to its 'wolf culture'. Illustration by Perry Tse
By letting staff share Huawei’s stock and profit, Ren Zhengfei instils kinship and unleashes telecom giant’s ‘wolf culture’
- In the second instalment of our eight-part series on Huawei, Peggy Sito examines the unique shareholding structure of China’s largest producer of telecom gear
- Huawei is 100 per cent owned by 104,572 eligible employees, including founder Ren Zhengfei, out of a total staff of 194,000 at the end of 2019
