An airplane carrying medics supporting the coronavirus-hit Hubei province receives a water cannon salute as it lands at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport on March 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
HNA Group’s West Air unit gets breathing space to complete stake sale as creditors defer put option on bonds amid travelling slump
- Creditors deferred their request for West Air to buy back about 292 million yuan of notes
- The postponement is a crucial first step in buying time for HNA Group’s transfer of its stake in West Air to a unit of the Chongqing municipal government, according to a financial source
Aviation
