A container ship makes its way to Qingdao port in China’s eastern Shandong province. The WTO said on Wednesday that global trade is set to plunge between 13 and 32 per cent this year as the Covid-19 pandemic upends the world economy. Photo: AFP
Container shipping lines cancel hundreds of sailings to stem losses as Covid-19 pandemic hits global trade
- The number of blanked sailings jumped last week from 45 to 212, according to a report by shipping consultancy Sea-Intelligence
- The Alliance, comprising four container shipping majors, has cancelled 32 scheduled departures this month amid falling demand
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A container ship makes its way to Qingdao port in China’s eastern Shandong province. The WTO said on Wednesday that global trade is set to plunge between 13 and 32 per cent this year as the Covid-19 pandemic upends the world economy. Photo: AFP