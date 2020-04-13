About nine months after the launch of China’s Nasdaq-style tech board, the Star market, Beijing is showing its fast-growing firms that it will take a tough stance on corporate disclosure. Photo: Reuters
Watchdog bars two Chinese tech start-ups from public fundraising for a year for misleading investors
- Shares of Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology and Zhejiang HangKe Technology sank at least 16 per cent in Shanghai after the companies were told they wouldn’t be allowed to sell stocks or bonds publicly for a year
- The punishment – for not fully disclosing links to a customer who then failed to pay its bills – is the first of its kind for a company trading on the city’s Star board
