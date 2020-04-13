Workers in protective face masks in a factory in Foshan, China. Coronavirus has severely disrupted industries as fewer people are travelling and factories are closed during the health crisis. Photo: EPA
Business /  Companies

Will business, investing ever return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic changed everything?

  • Pandemic likely to cause ‘radical shifts’ in how businesses operate, and how consumers behave going forward, analysts and strategists say
  • Further pressure on globalisation likely as the world adapts to changed outlook
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Updated: 7:50pm, 13 Apr, 2020

