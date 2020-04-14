Cyber threats are growing amid the coronavirus pandemic, digital security experts warn. Photo: Reuters.
Cyber threats are rising as hackers exploit coronavirus fears and work-from-home trend, experts warn

  • Employees working from home inadvertently create a new layer of vulnerability by switching on compromised devices and applications
  • Hackers are getting good at mimicking emails from health authorities in the current environment, warns one digital forensics expert
Ryan Swift
Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Apr, 2020

