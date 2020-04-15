Visitors walk through a public cemetery during the Ching Ming Festival in Shanghai, earlier this month. There were signs of a revival in tourist activity during the holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Hotels in China upbeat over upcoming Labour Day holiday as coronavirus-hit industry sees green shoots of recovery

  • Top hotel chains expect the buoyant demand seen during the recent Ching Ming Festival to translate into stronger bookings during the long weekend next month
  • Signs of early recovery in hotel industry likely to develop slowly, according to data analytic firm STR
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:30am, 15 Apr, 2020

Visitors walk through a public cemetery during the Ching Ming Festival in Shanghai, earlier this month. There were signs of a revival in tourist activity during the holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE