Visitors walk through a public cemetery during the Ching Ming Festival in Shanghai, earlier this month. There were signs of a revival in tourist activity during the holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hotels in China upbeat over upcoming Labour Day holiday as coronavirus-hit industry sees green shoots of recovery
- Top hotel chains expect the buoyant demand seen during the recent Ching Ming Festival to translate into stronger bookings during the long weekend next month
- Signs of early recovery in hotel industry likely to develop slowly, according to data analytic firm STR
