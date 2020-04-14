‘China has been heavily investing in biotech research of late, with the most recent stats showing a hefty US$291 billion invested by China’s government,’ says a recent report by Baker Mckenzie. Photo: Shutterstock
China will become more influential in the world’s drug market as rush for coronavirus vaccine spurs more investment, research, says Fosun Pharma
- Regulatory changes aimed at lowering prices, and greater investment in research and development triggered by Covid-19 will give China an edge, says Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
- ‘In the next five years, I believe there will be a number of Chinese pharmaceutical firms joining the world’s top list,’ says chairman Chen Qiyu
Topic | Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
‘China has been heavily investing in biotech research of late, with the most recent stats showing a hefty US$291 billion invested by China’s government,’ says a recent report by Baker Mckenzie. Photo: Shutterstock