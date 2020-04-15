The HNA Group logo is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters
HNA Group halts trading of its note in Shanghai as a hasty plea for time caused panicking investors to flee its debt issues

  • HNA Group halted the trading of its 5.99 per cent, 3 billion yuan note in Shanghai, after its price plunged by as much as 31 per cent
  • The company apologised for a hastily called teleconference overnight to announce the postponement of payments on a separate tranche of 1.15 billion yuan bond, due today
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:48am, 15 Apr, 2020

