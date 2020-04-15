A cyclist rides his bike by an AMC theatre during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The future of AMC cinemas remains in question after shuttering all of its theatres and furloughing all its staff. Photo: Getty Images
Dalian Wanda says reports about AMC’s imminent bankruptcy are ‘pure rumours’ as stock, bond prices signal distress amid pandemic
- US-listed AMC Entertainment has furloughed staff including CEO after closing 1,000-odd theatres amid coronavirus pandemic
- Its stock and bond prices have plunged, signalling distress following credit rating cuts
Topic | Dalian Wanda Group
A cyclist rides his bike by an AMC theatre during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The future of AMC cinemas remains in question after shuttering all of its theatres and furloughing all its staff. Photo: Getty Images