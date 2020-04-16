Huawei made its mark in emerging markets long before China’s Belt and Road Initiative even got its name. Illustration: Perry Tse
Years before China’s Belt and Road plan got its name, Huawei was driven by survival needs to seek emerging-market contracts
- In the fourth instalment in an eight-part series on Huawei, SCMP’s Nairobi Correspondent Jevans Nyabiage, US Correspondent Jodi Xu Klein and Asia Reporter Meaghan Tobin look at how Huawei had been expanding in emerging markets outside China long before the Belt and Road Initiative even got its name
- As early as 1996 when Huawei was barely 10 years old, company executives had travelled as far afield as Brazil, Russia and Africa in search of business opportunities
Topic | Huawei
