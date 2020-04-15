Sa Sa’s shares have retreated 27.3 per cent this year, underperforming a 14.3 per cent loss on the Hang Seng Index. Photo: Nora Tam
Sa Sa targets Hongkongers as first-quarter sales fall by more than 56 per cent amid absence of mainland Chinese customers
- Company says its wholesale and retail sales declined by 56.5 per cent to HK$892.4 million
- Its Hong Kong customers increased by 4.1 per cent year on year
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Sa Sa’s shares have retreated 27.3 per cent this year, underperforming a 14.3 per cent loss on the Hang Seng Index. Photo: Nora Tam