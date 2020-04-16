More than 40 per cent of Hong Kong SMEs said they would prefer a grant scheme rather than a loan scheme to overcome Covid-19 related challenges. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong SMEs expect little relief from government’s HK$1 trillion Covid-19 funding support

  • Starting Monday, the Hong Kong government will guarantee 100 per cent of loans of up to HK$4 million made to SMEs
  • Personal guarantees by company directors, eligibility could limit impact
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP
Enoch Yiu and Ryan Swift

Updated: 7:29pm, 16 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 40 per cent of Hong Kong SMEs said they would prefer a grant scheme rather than a loan scheme to overcome Covid-19 related challenges. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE