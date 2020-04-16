More than 40 per cent of Hong Kong SMEs said they would prefer a grant scheme rather than a loan scheme to overcome Covid-19 related challenges. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong SMEs expect little relief from government’s HK$1 trillion Covid-19 funding support
- Starting Monday, the Hong Kong government will guarantee 100 per cent of loans of up to HK$4 million made to SMEs
- Personal guarantees by company directors, eligibility could limit impact
Topic | Hong Kong economy
More than 40 per cent of Hong Kong SMEs said they would prefer a grant scheme rather than a loan scheme to overcome Covid-19 related challenges. Photo: Nora Tam