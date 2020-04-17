The paint could eventually be used on surfaces in cruise ships, passenger ferries and other commercial vessels as well. Photo: Handout
Japan’s Nippon Paint develops anti-coronavirus coating to protect frontline workers from Covid-19
- Nippon Paint’s Antivirus Kids Paint has been developed with US-based Corning
- 5 million yuan worth of new product has been donated to four hospitals in Hubei province
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The paint could eventually be used on surfaces in cruise ships, passenger ferries and other commercial vessels as well. Photo: Handout