A health worker next to a soldier in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14. Photo: Reuters
Job losses from coronavirus pandemic could force 11 million into poverty in Asia, International Finance Corporation says
- International Finance Corporation pumping US$8 billion into programmes to support companies in emerging markets
- Emerging Asia has experienced about US$96 billion in capital outflows since late January
Topic | Banking & Finance
A health worker next to a soldier in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14. Photo: Reuters