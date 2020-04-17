A health worker next to a soldier in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Job losses from coronavirus pandemic could force 11 million into poverty in Asia, International Finance Corporation says

  • International Finance Corporation pumping US$8 billion into programmes to support companies in emerging markets
  • Emerging Asia has experienced about US$96 billion in capital outflows since late January
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:00am, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker next to a soldier in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE