Cinemas across China still remain closed as the government seeks to strike a balance between rebooting the economy and preventing a second wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Weibo
Chinese tycoon Wang Jianlin’s cinema empire feels the pain as theatres remain closed due to coronavirus fears

  • Wanda Group owns Wanda Film Holding, the top theatre chain in China, and controls AMC Entertainment Holdings, the largest in the US
  • The pandemic is punishing others including New York billionaire Charles Cohen as well as Russia’s Alexander Mamut
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:25am, 17 Apr, 2020

