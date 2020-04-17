Passengers arrive on a domestic flight at the Beijing Capital Airport on March 27, 2020. Photo: AFP
China’s airlines are poised for a bout of ‘revenge travelling’ as bookings at tourism hot spots soar ahead of Labour Day holiday
- Several regional carriers have resumed their services and added domestic routes, especially to tourism hot spots with less stringent quarantine or isolation policies
- The new routes suggest a “U-shaped” recovery is possible for the industry, compared with an earlier forecast of an “L-shaped” trend, said CICC
Topic | Aviation
