China Evergrande's Emerald Bay in Tuen Mun on offer on March 7, 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Evergrande’s Emerald Bay project flops for the second time in two months as buyers stay away amid Hong Kong’s economic slump
- China Evergrande managed to sell 16 flats, or a mere 6 per cent of the 269 units on offer at the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun as at 4pm
- A month earlier, Evergrande sold one third of the units in Phase One when it decided to offer them during the peak of Hong Kong’s coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Hong Kong property
