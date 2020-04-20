Boats sail past Pulau Bukom oil refinery along the southern coast of Singapore. The city state which has built itself into one of the world’s most important oil markets and the biggest ship fuelling hub. Photo: Reuters
Singapore oil trader hid US$800 million of losses before collapse that stuns lenders including HSBC, DBS
- Hin Leong Trading failed to declare losses over the years, sold inventories pledged as collateral for loans, people with knowledge said
- Company has filed for court protection to fend off creditors in yet another financial scandal to emerge in the oil trading hub
