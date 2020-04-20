The logo of the Anbang Insurance Group is seen on the company’s offices in Beijing in May 2018. Photo: AP


Fallen Chinese giant Anbang Insurance sells remaining stake in Chengdu bank as asset disposal continues

  • Anbang has now sold its 55.5 per cent stake in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank to three local state-owned companies
  • The Chinese government took control of the fallen conglomerate two years ago as part of a crackdown on the highly-leveraged buying sprees of several private companies
Topic |   Financial regulation
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 4:02pm, 20 Apr, 2020

