The logo of the Anbang Insurance Group is seen on the company’s offices in Beijing in May 2018. Photo: AP
Fallen Chinese giant Anbang Insurance sells remaining stake in Chengdu bank as asset disposal continues
- Anbang has now sold its 55.5 per cent stake in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank to three local state-owned companies
- The Chinese government took control of the fallen conglomerate two years ago as part of a crackdown on the highly-leveraged buying sprees of several private companies
Topic | Financial regulation
The logo of the Anbang Insurance Group is seen on the company’s offices in Beijing in May 2018. Photo: AP