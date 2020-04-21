China’s new Nasdaq-style tech board made its debut in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai bets on technology as its new growth engine, shortlists 1,000 start-ups to list on Star Market

  • The city’s government will assist these companies get financing, provide tax breaks and help them prepare listing documents in a bid to fast track their IPO
  • Shanghai looks for new growth engines as its 6 per cent growth target has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak
Topic |   IPO
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:01pm, 21 Apr, 2020

