The Wonderland nursery products company in Dongguan city of Guangdong province on 7 May 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus impact: China’s first-quarter bad loans climb as businesses suffer amid nation’s worst economic slump in decades

  • The non-performing loan ratio rose to 2.04 per cent at the end of March, up 0.06 percentage point from December
  • China’s biggest banks will release first-quarter earnings on Tuesday next week
Updated: 12:46pm, 22 Apr, 2020

