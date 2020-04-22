The Wonderland nursery products company in Dongguan city of Guangdong province on 7 May 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus impact: China’s first-quarter bad loans climb as businesses suffer amid nation’s worst economic slump in decades
- The non-performing loan ratio rose to 2.04 per cent at the end of March, up 0.06 percentage point from December
- China’s biggest banks will release first-quarter earnings on Tuesday next week
Topic | Banking & Finance
