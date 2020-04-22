A dry bulk vessel shipping iron ore at a port in mainland China. Demand from China is holding up the sector, with first-quarter iron ore imports at around 2019 levels, Hong Kong-based Mandarin Shipping says. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

China’s industrial recovery offers Hong Kong’s shippers sanctuary in rough seas

  • Recent dry bulk shipping report shows improving activity in China, Hong Kong-based Wah Kwong Maritime says
  • About half of the capacity of all Hong Kong-owned ships is in the dry bulk segment
Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Ryan Swift
Ryan Swift

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A dry bulk vessel shipping iron ore at a port in mainland China. Demand from China is holding up the sector, with first-quarter iron ore imports at around 2019 levels, Hong Kong-based Mandarin Shipping says. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE