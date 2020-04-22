Baggage handlers prepare to unload freight from a Virgin Australia aircraft on the tarmac at Brisbane International airport on April 21. The cash-strapped carrier collapsed on April 21, making it the largest carrier in Asia-Pacific yet to buckle under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Chinese rescue of Virgin Australia up in air amid HNA debt troubles at home, tighter scrutiny on foreign investment
- Rescue plan for Virgin Australia remains in doubt as HNA fights fires at home, Australia reviews foreign investment amid pandemic
- Australian government has final say on Virgin’s revival plan after carrier went into administration proceedings: S&P
