Baggage handlers prepare to unload freight from a Virgin Australia aircraft on the tarmac at Brisbane International airport on April 21. The cash-strapped carrier collapsed on April 21, making it the largest carrier in Asia-Pacific yet to buckle under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Chinese rescue of Virgin Australia up in air amid HNA debt troubles at home, tighter scrutiny on foreign investment

  • Rescue plan for Virgin Australia remains in doubt as HNA fights fires at home, Australia reviews foreign investment amid pandemic
  • Australian government has final say on Virgin’s revival plan after carrier went into administration proceedings: S&P
Topic |   Aviation
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 3:30pm, 22 Apr, 2020

