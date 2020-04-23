Mainland Chinese visitors are seen at a pharmacy at Tsuen Wan on 28 August 2012. Photo: SCMP
China’s biggest tissue maker posts most profitable quarter since 2015 amid panic hoarding of toilet paper from Hong Kong to Sydney
- Vinda International Holdings’ gross profit margin jumped by 11.2 percentage points to 37.5 per cent in the first three months
- First-quarter net profit soared 65 per cent to HK$377 million, Vinda said
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
Mainland Chinese visitors are seen at a pharmacy at Tsuen Wan on 28 August 2012. Photo: SCMP