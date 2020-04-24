Employees produce ventilators at Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics’ factory in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore’s wealthiest man is US$1 billion richer every month as Mindray’s ventilators fly off production line on Covid-19 demand
- The wealth of Li Xiting, Shenzhen Mindray’s co-founder, has risen by 47 per cent this year to around US$13.5 billion, according to Bloomberg data
- The company has received an order for about 10,000 ventilators from Italy alone
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Employees produce ventilators at Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics’ factory in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua